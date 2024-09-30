Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

