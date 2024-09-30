Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.
