Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.30.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
