Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $220.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,082. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.