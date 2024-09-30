Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group increased their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Popular Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,642. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

