ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,411,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,105,378.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Up 4.2 %

ACDC stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.