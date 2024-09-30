Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,550,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPCB opened at $0.00 on Monday. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

About Propanc Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.