Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $4.20 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.