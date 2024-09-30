Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:METCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

