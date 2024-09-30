Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGPF stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $80.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

