ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

