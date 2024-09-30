Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Pinterest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $421.08 million 2.07 $22.03 million $0.17 30.29 Pinterest $3.06 billion 7.30 -$35.61 million $0.21 154.67

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 7.85% 8.59% 5.32% Pinterest 5.75% 6.94% 5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vimeo and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pinterest 0 8 22 0 2.73

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Vimeo.

Volatility and Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Vimeo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

