Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Rithm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

