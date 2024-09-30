Royal Bank of Canada Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $187.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.3 %

WCC opened at $171.58 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 23,727.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,896,000 after buying an additional 1,582,379 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $52,782,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 193,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

