Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Bank of America increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,383 shares of company stock worth $3,519,150 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

