Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.79.

Shares of SIS opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.25. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. 20.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

