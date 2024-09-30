Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Update

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 165,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

