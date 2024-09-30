Short Interest in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Drops By 18.2%

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

