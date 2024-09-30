Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Grows By 23.1%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $61.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4,187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,119. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,272.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,789.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3,753.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

