Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rises By 25.0%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $35.05 on Monday. Cancom has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

