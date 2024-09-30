Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Decreases By 15.1%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.20.
About Credito Emiliano
