Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Decreases By 15.1%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.20.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.