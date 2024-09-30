Short Interest in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Grows By 23.3%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $668,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBLG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,375. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

