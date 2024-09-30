Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Drops By 13.3%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.43 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

