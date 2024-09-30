Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Decreases By 12.7%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 580,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

