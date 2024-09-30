Short Interest in Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Drops By 17.4%

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ NA opened at $1.01 on Monday. Nano Labs has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

