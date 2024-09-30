Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 23.1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 2,139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,547. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
