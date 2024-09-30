Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 23.1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 2,139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,547. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

