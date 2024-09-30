Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Grows By 16.7%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.0% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT remained flat at $7.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

