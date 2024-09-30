Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expands By 23.8%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $4,907,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

