Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declines By 15.4%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 971.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

