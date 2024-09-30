Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Declines By 15.0%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.15.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 201.84% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

