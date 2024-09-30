Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 16.8%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

