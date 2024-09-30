Short Interest in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Declines By 12.7%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SolarBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUUN opened at $4.92 on Monday. SolarBank has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.
SolarBank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolarBank
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.