Short Interest in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Declines By 12.7%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SolarBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUUN opened at $4.92 on Monday. SolarBank has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

