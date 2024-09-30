Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Increases By 21.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.0 days.

State Bank of India Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $112.85.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

