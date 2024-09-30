Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Increases By 21.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.0 days.
State Bank of India Stock Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $112.85.
About State Bank of India
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Bank of India
- Stock Average Calculator
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.