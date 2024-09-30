Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 14.7%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 737,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vicinity Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VEV stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

