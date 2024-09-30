Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 14.7%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 737,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vicinity Motor Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of VEV stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44.
