Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Increases By 27.0%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

