Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SIFY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Sify Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.