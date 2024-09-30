Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Sify Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited ( NASDAQ:SIFY Free Report ) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

