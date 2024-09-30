Sify Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

SIFY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

