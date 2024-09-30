SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Financial Analysis

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.49 $116.72 million $0.83 11.65 Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A ($8.29) -4.31

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anglo American Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Anglo American Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23% Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Anglo American Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Anglo American Platinum on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold. It also offers fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Anglo Platinum Ltd. and changed its name to Anglo American Platinum Limited in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Anglo American Platinum Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Limited.

