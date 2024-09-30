SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

