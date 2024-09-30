SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.4 days.

SMC Trading Down 3.2 %

SMECF stock opened at $441.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.93 and a 200-day moving average of $496.46. SMC has a 12-month low of $394.00 and a 12-month high of $622.00.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

