SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.4 days.
SMC Trading Down 3.2 %
SMECF stock opened at $441.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.93 and a 200-day moving average of $496.46. SMC has a 12-month low of $394.00 and a 12-month high of $622.00.
About SMC
