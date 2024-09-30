Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,782 shares of company stock worth $2,615,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,085,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 201,307 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $6,704,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

