Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,782 shares of company stock worth $2,615,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,085,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 201,307 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $6,704,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

