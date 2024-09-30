State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

Read Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.