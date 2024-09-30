State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
State Street Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:STT opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
