Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Sterling Check by 38.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,628,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after buying an additional 450,833 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check by 176.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 58.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 487,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

