STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TUG opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0261 dividend. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

