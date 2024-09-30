Stifel Nicolaus Trims Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Target Price to $12.50

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.51 million, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 911.11%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

