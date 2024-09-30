StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 315.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

