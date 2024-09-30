StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
