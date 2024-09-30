StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

