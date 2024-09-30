StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

