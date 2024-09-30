StockNews.com Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

