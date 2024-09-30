StockNews.com Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

